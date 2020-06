The LGFA has confirmed the format for this year’s All Ireland championships.

The Seniors will be contested by 12 sides, including Kerry, split into four groups of three.

The 2019 semi-finalists, namely Champions Dublin, runners-up Galway, and Cork and Mayo, will be seeded and placed in separate round-robin groups.

The draw will take place on Tuesday evening, June 30th.

It’s hoped the Championship can be completed in a seven-week span.

Only the group winners will progress.