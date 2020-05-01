Forestry survey seeks Kerry views

People in Kerry are being urged to make their views on forestry known in a national survey.

The study by University College Dublin will be used to help the new national policy on forestry.

The survey was originally focused on Kerry and Wicklow but due to coronavirus restrictions the survey is now online and will accept submissions from all over the country.

You can take part in the survey before May 8th by clicking here

Daniel Carr is a Masters Student in Environmental Policy and is part of the team conducting the study.

He says they want to hear everyone’s views on forestry including farmers, landowners, community groups and members of the public: