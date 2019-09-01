Forestry in Kerry helping to tackle climate change

Forestry in Kerry is helping in the fight against climate change.

That’s according to Forest Industries Ireland, which says there are nearly 58,000 hectares of forestry in Kerry; that’s 12% of the total land in the county.

The group says as the trees grow, they absorb an extra 270,000 tonnes of CO2 annually from the atmosphere which is the same as the amount of CO2 emitted from 49,000 homes and the equivalent of taking 125,000 cars off the road.

Over 3.2 million cubic metres of timber will be harvested in Kerry in the next decade; the sector employs an estimated 815 people in the county.

In 2017, 1,152 Kerry farmers and landowners received forest premium payments of over €5.6 million.