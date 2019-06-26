Force of heavy rainfall lifted Killarney manhole covers

The force of heavy rainfall in Killarney resulted in manhole covers being lifted causing flooding in estates and along the town’s streets.

A large volume of rain fell over a 25-minute period in Killarney yesterday evening, resulting in numerous floods throughout the town.

The Ardshanavooly estate and Chapel Lane were among the worst hit, while Penney’s on High Street was forced to close as water seeped into the shop.

Members of the Kerry Fire Service spent over four hours tackling the floods and say no major damage was caused.

Killarney Fire Station Officer, Paudie Mangan says the pipe network in Killarney is sufficient, adding this was just an exceptional weather event: