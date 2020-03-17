Footballers give their all to community as part of Covid-19 response

Footballers give their all on the field of play, now they’re giving their all as part of the community’s response to Covid-19.

A number of GAA clubs in the county are offering to deliver shopping, medication and fuel for those living alone or unable to do so.

Dingle GAA set up its community support initiative yesterday to help those, in particular, who are self-isolating and are in need of someone else to deliver essentials to them.

Club PRO Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald says social distancing guidelines are being strictly followed with a safe social distance of at least two metres being observed and homes will not be entered into.

In Dingle GAA, the person delivering to homes is a local footballer wearing the club’s red-and-white. Cllr Fitzgerald says players want to give something back to their community.

Dingle GAA may be contacted at 087 633 8124