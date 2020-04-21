Foodshare Kerry sees threefold increase in demand for service

A Kerry organisation that helps combat food poverty in the county has seen demand for its services increase threefold.

Foodshare Kerry was established by North East West Kerry Development and St Vincent De Paul and works with thirty community organisations around the county to ensure nobody goes hungry.

However, the service has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak as many of the outlets they get quality surplus food from are closed and fundraising has been curtailed.

Manager of Foodshare Kerry, Courtney Sheehy says there has been a huge increase in demand for their service and is appealing to the public for financial and food donations:

If you want to offer a financial donation you can see more details here

More information is also available from 085 881 3001