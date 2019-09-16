Food, Floods and faith – A Climate Crisis Workshop! Reflect and act with Lisa Fingleton and Martha Farrell, tomorrow night September 17th at 8pm in the Pastoral Centre, Killarney. Details on www.dioceseofkerry.ie
Agreement to be put to farmers as beef talks finish
The beef talks have ended with an agreement.However, the agreement does not come into place until all protests and blockades at meat plants have...
Rousing reception for Kerry team at Killarney homecoming
The Kerry team returned to Killarney this afternoon to a rousing reception from Kerry fans.as they lined the streets of the town to the...
Tralee woman scoops poetry prize
A Tralee woman has won a prestigious award for her poetry.Irish-language poet Dr Ailbhe Ní Ghearbhuigh has been named the winner of this year's...
In Business – September 12th, 2019
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Dubai based milliner, Ballymacelligott-native Evelyn McDermott; Caroline Boland of Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance told us about the 13...
The Kingdom Awaits – September 13th, 2019
Joe McGill presents a special Kerry Today. He speaks to Dublin fan, Joe O’Reilly, who’s offering a room for free to Kerry fans. The...