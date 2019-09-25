National Learning Network Tralee now enrolling for the Focus Mental Health Programme. ‘Focus’ is a free one year training course. Enquiries to 066 7122533 or email [email protected]
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Man who brandished a golf club during Killarney feud ordered to reappear in court
A man who passed a garda while brandishing a golf club during a Killarney feud has been ordered to reappear in court.31-year-old Ray McDonagh...
Public asked to support ‘Make Way Day’ in Kerry this Thursday
Members of the public in Kerry are being asked to make a special effort this Thursday, to ensure that people with disabilities are not...
Councillor proposed 10% LPT base rate increase for major projects
A Kerry County Councillor says he proposed a 10% increase in the base rate for the Local Property Tax to ensure major projects could...
Make Way Day – September 24th, 2019
AnnaMarie Foley from Tralee us a volunteer with the Disability Federation of Ireland and has a disability herself. She joined us in studio to...
The Beauty Spot | September – September 24th, 2019
Mary O’Donnell talks about new brands coming to Kerry, Rosacea and how to treat it, new products on the market and she answers your...
Becky Conlon – September 24th, 2019
We were joined in studio today by mother of 3 Becky Conlon from Listowel whose life hit rock bottom a few years ago when...