Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton showed Treasa Murphy the state of the road between Ballyduff and Lixnaw, at Ballinagare.
Two new councillors formally co-opted onto Kerry County Council
Two new councillors have been formally co-opted onto Kerry County Council.A special meeting took place in Áras an Chontae this morning to fill two...
28 patients on trolleys at UHK today
There are 28 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there's a total...
Claims of no refunds for Kerry school trip cancelled due to coronavirus
An educational trip to Rome by a group of over 40 students from a North Kerry secondary school, has been cancelled because of the...
A Listowel dad is furious that his daughter’s school trip to Rome has been cancelled due to the fear of the Coronavirus and the...
Mary O’Donnell is back with is for February and once again she has brought some beauty products with her.
Abbeydorney Drama Group are celebrating their 85th anniversary. Deirdre spoke to Brendan O’Halloran, who is chairman & she also spoke to John Michael Fitzgerald.