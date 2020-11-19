Flood damaged road in Killarney National Park to be repaired

Works are to begin in the coming week to repair flood damage in Killarney National Park.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service and Killarney National Park are fixing parts of the road on the Dinis Peninsula impacted by flooding.

The works will take around three weeks and the Dinis Loop from the Arthur Vincent Hostel to the car park will be closed temporarily to the public.

Meanwhile, works on a new access road to Tomies Wood are almost complete with the route expected to be opened in early December.

Members of the public are being asked to adhere to all signage and refrain from entering construction sites.