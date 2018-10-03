Flights operating as normal at Kerry Airport following temporary closure of Irish airspace

All flights are operating as scheduled today at Kerry Airport following the temporary closure of Irish airspace overnight.

Due to a technical difficulty with the air traffic management system in Shannon, the Irish Aviation Authority took the decision to close the airspace on safety grounds.

A back-up system was implemented and flights around the country resumed on a phased basis.





Last evening’s Dublin to Kerry flight was cancelled due to the issue and alternative arrangements were made for passengers.

Noel Ryan from Kerry Airport says operations have returned to normal at Farranfore today: