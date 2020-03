The Department of Foreign Affairs says it has secured seats for Irish people looking to return home from Australia.

The flights to Dublin from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are operated by Qatar Airlines and will depart in the coming days.

People who wish to book these flights are asked to contact Hannon Travel on 046 907 5852 or email [email protected]

The Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says his team is working around the clock to help every Irish person abroad who wishes to come home.