Fleming Run At An End

The incredible winning run of Ireland No 1 ranked Mens Pitch & Putt player Damien Fleming would come to an end at the National Senior Gents Strokeplay Championships, but not before a promising start to the defence of the title after the recent County and Munster Strokeplay wins to go with the National Matchplay title! The Deerpark player set the pace for the first 36 holes with a fine 20 under par total after two rounds of 10 under par. That was one clear of last year’s second place finisher John Ross Crangle from Dublin with Tralee’s Jason O’Regan also making the cut for the Top 18 playoff with 12 under par as another Deerpark player, John McGrath just missed out by a shot on joining them with 10 under par.

Damien birdied the first hole of the playoff for the title but his challenge faltered after as Crangle powered into a lead he would not surrender in finishing on 27 under par in winning the title. Damien had to make do with sixth overall as he finished sixth overall on 21 under par with Bryan Delaney of Cork and Sean Goggin of Louth eclipsing him for the silver and bronze medals. Jason O’Regan finished the tournament on 17 under par, his 36 hole score just seeing him miss out on the newly created Nett prize on countback.