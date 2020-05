This year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of Kerry competitors travel to the event annually; this year’s event was scheduled to take place in Mullingar in August.

It is one of the biggest cultural festivals in the world and attracts 750,000, many of those travel from Kerry.

Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí, the qualifying event for the national competition, has also been cancelled this year.