This year’s Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí has been cancelled due to the current COVID-19 crisis.

The Kerry County Board of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann made the announcement on its Facebook page.

This year’s event was due to take place in June in Milltown, for the third-year-in-a-row.

Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí attracts hundreds of competitors and spectators each year.