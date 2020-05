Flags are being flown at half-mast on Killarney’s town hall today in remembrance of those who have died from COVID-19.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson made the request at the most recent municipal district meeting, which took place online on Wednesday.

He says 1,403 have died from the coronavirus so far, and we need to remember them all and all that they achieved.

Councillor Gleeson said all members of the Killarney MD supported his call.