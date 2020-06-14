Fixtures Programme Released For Kerry Football

The Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football Association has now released a fixtures programme for 2020.

This follows on from the national body’s published plan for a safe return to the sport.

Clubs will now have the opportunity to discuss the fixtures plan with their various teams this week before a final list is finalised next weekend.

The senior club championship will be run on a league basis covering senior, intermediate, Junior A, Junior B & Junior C grades.

Junior B & C Championship have same dates.

Intermediate & Junior A Championship same dates.

KERRY CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

(League Format)

Senior Championship – (4 teams – Teams play each other home & away)

Round 1 3rd August

Round 2 10th August

Round 3 17th August

Round 4 24th August

Round 5 31st August

Round 6 7th September

Final 14th September

Intermediate 8 teams (Each team play each other once)

Round 1 3rd August

Round 2 10th August

Round 3 17th August

Round 4 24th August

Round 5 31st August

Round 6 7th September

Round 7 14th September

Final 21st September

Junior A – 7 teams (Each team play each other once)

Round 1 3rd August

Round 2 10th August

Round 3 17th August

Round 4 24th August

Round 5 31st August

Round 6 7th September

Round 7 14th September

Final 21st September

Junior B (4 teams – Teams play each other home & away)

Round 1 3rd August

Round 2 10th August

Round 3 17th August

Round 4 24th August

Round 5 31st August

Round 6 7th September

Final 14th September

Junior C (4 teams – Teams play each other home & away)

Round 1 3rd August

Round 2 10th August

Round 3 17th August

Round 4 24th August

Round 5 31st August

Round 6 7th September

Final 14th September

KERRY LGFA U18 Co. League

The U18 Co. Leagues will consist of five divisions with games across all divisions taking place on the same dates:

Round 1 31st July

Round 2 7th August

Round 3 14th August

Round 4 21st August

Round 5 28th August

Semi Finals 4th September

1st -v- 4th

2nd -v- 3rd

Final 11th September

KERRY LGFA U16 Co. League

The U16 Co. Leagues will consist of five divisions with games across all divisions taking place on the same dates:

Round 1 5th August

Round 2 12th August

Round 3 19th August

Round 4 26th August

Round 5 2nd September

Semi Finals 9th September

1st -v- 4th

2nd -v- 3rd

Final 16th September

KERRY LGFA U14 Co. League

The U14 Co. Leagues will consist of six divisions. Division 1, 3 & 6 will operate on the following dates:

Division 1, Division 3 & Division 6

Round 1 2nd August

Round 2 09th August

Round 3 16th August

Round 4 23rd August

Round 5 30th August

Round 6 6th September

Round 7 13th September

Finals – 20th September

A Final 1st -v- 2nd

B Final 3rd -v- 4th

Division 2, Division 4 & Division 5

Round 1 2nd August

Round 2 09th August

Round 3 16th August

Round 4 23rd August

Round 5 30th August

Finals – 6th September

A Final 1st -v- 2nd

B Final 3rd -v- 4th

KERRY LGFA U12 Co. League

The U12 Co. Leagues will consist of 4 groups and will operate on or before the following dates:

Round 1 4th August

Round 2 11th August

Round 3 18th August

Round 4 25th August

Round 5 1st September

Kerry Senior ladies captain Anna Galvin: