Fixtures Programme Released For Kerry Football

The Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football Association has now released a fixtures programme for 2020.
This follows on from the national body’s published plan for a safe return to the sport.
Clubs will now have the opportunity to discuss the fixtures plan with their various teams this week before a final list is finalised next weekend.
The senior club championship will be run on a league basis covering senior, intermediate, Junior A, Junior B & Junior C grades.
Junior B & C Championship have same dates.
Intermediate & Junior A Championship same dates.
KERRY CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP
(League Format)
Senior Championship – (4 teams – Teams play each other home & away)
Round 1 3rd August
Round 2 10th August
Round 3 17th August
Round 4 24th August
Round 5 31st August
Round 6 7th September
Final 14th September
Intermediate 8 teams (Each team play each other once)
Round 1 3rd August
Round 2 10th August
Round 3 17th August
Round 4 24th August
Round 5 31st August
Round 6 7th September
Round 7 14th September
Final 21st September
Junior A – 7 teams (Each team play each other once)
Round 1 3rd August
Round 2 10th August
Round 3 17th August
Round 4 24th August
Round 5 31st August
Round 6 7th September
Round 7 14th September
Final 21st September
Junior B (4 teams – Teams play each other home & away)
Round 1 3rd August
Round 2 10th August
Round 3 17th August
Round 4 24th August
Round 5 31st August
Round 6 7th September
Final 14th September
Junior C (4 teams – Teams play each other home & away)
Round 1 3rd August
Round 2 10th August
Round 3 17th August
Round 4 24th August
Round 5 31st August
Round 6 7th September
Final 14th September
KERRY LGFA U18 Co. League
The U18 Co. Leagues will consist of five divisions with games across all divisions taking place on the same dates:
Round 1 31st July
Round 2 7th August
Round 3 14th August
Round 4 21st August
Round 5 28th August
Semi Finals 4th September
1st -v- 4th
2nd -v- 3rd
Final 11th September
KERRY LGFA U16 Co. League
The U16 Co. Leagues will consist of five divisions with games across all divisions taking place on the same dates:
Round 1 5th August
Round 2 12th August
Round 3 19th August
Round 4 26th August
Round 5 2nd September
Semi Finals 9th September
1st -v- 4th
2nd -v- 3rd
Final 16th September
KERRY LGFA U14 Co. League
The U14 Co. Leagues will consist of six divisions. Division 1, 3 & 6 will operate on the following dates:
Division 1, Division 3 & Division 6
Round 1 2nd August
Round 2 09th August
Round 3 16th August
Round 4 23rd August
Round 5 30th August
Round 6 6th September
Round 7 13th September
Finals – 20th September
A Final 1st -v- 2nd
B Final 3rd -v- 4th
Division 2, Division 4 & Division 5
Round 1 2nd August
Round 2 09th August
Round 3 16th August
Round 4 23rd August
Round 5 30th August
Finals – 6th September
A Final 1st -v- 2nd
B Final 3rd -v- 4th
KERRY LGFA U12 Co. League
The U12 Co. Leagues will consist of 4 groups and will operate on or before the following dates:
Round 1 4th August
Round 2 11th August
Round 3 18th August
Round 4 25th August
Round 5 1st September
Kerry Senior ladies captain Anna Galvin: