Kerry are to take on Limerick in the Eirgrid U20 Munster Football Semi Final.

Limerick defeated Tipperary last night 7 points to 6 in their quarter final.

The game will take place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds next Wednesday at 7pm

Chris Maguire of Clare will ref the game.

The other quarter final takes place tonight.

Clare and Waterford meet in Miltown Malbay at 7 this evening.

The winner will play Cork in the other semi final next Wednesday evening.