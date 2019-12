Templenoe and Na Gaeil face relatively short trips to Limerick and Clare for their respective AIB All Ireland Junior and Intermediate Club Semi-finals in January.

Templenoe will take on Oughterard of Galway in the Intermediate semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 2pm on Saturday the 11th of January.

Na Gaeil’s Junior Semi-final against Kilmaine of Mayo has a 1.30 start at Cusack Park Ennis on the same date.