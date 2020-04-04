Fivefold increase in drug driving offences in Kerry

There was a fivefold increase in the number of drug driving offences detected in Kerry during the last three months of 2019.

According to data released by the Central Statistics Office, there were 15 detections of people driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs during quarter four in 2019.

This is an increase of 12 on 2018’s figure.

This is also a large increase on the previous three years: there were six detections in the last three months of 2016, which dropped by two thirds in 2017.