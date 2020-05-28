Five-year-old girl rescued after drifting out to sea in North Kerry

A five year old child is recovering at University Hospital Kerry after she was rescued from the water off Littor Strand in North Kerry this afternoon.

The girl drifted out to sea and had to be airlifted to safety by helicopter.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public shortly before three this afternoon, when an inflatable lilo was spotted drifting out to sea.

Valentia Coastguard co-ordinated a rescue mission which involved Kilrush RNLI and Shannon Rescue Helicopter.

The child was winched to safety by the Rescue 115 helicopter and placed in a lifeboat.

She was then brought to shore and lifted back to the helicopter, which brought her to University Hospital Kerry, accompanied by her mother.

It’s believed the girl is from Limerick and her condition is not yet known.

The area where the rescue took place is north of Ballybunion, and is known locally as Hannon’s Strand.