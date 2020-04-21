Five More Ways to Cope with COVID-19 Restrictions – April 21st, 2020

“Five More Ways Over Five Days” is the second series of videos which Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is releasing this week to help us deal with the impact of COVID-19. CKCH’s principal psychology manager Daniel Flynn spoke to Jerry.

The links to each video will be issued each day starting Monday April 20th and can be watched on YouTube – just search for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare on YouTube, or see @CorkKerryCH on Twitter.

There are also resource sheets with additional skills and tips available on the HSE web site at https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/1/lho/kerry/healthy-ireland-/