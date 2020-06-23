Five star Killarney hotel giving away 50 overnight stays for frontline workers

A five star Killarney hotel is running a competition to give away 50 overnight stays for frontline workers.

The Europe Hotel and Resort is reopening on July 8th, and as a thank you to frontline workers, the hotel is running its biggest ever giveaway – 50 Stays for 50 Heroes.

Each winner will receive overnight accommodation for two people, along with breakfast, dinner, and a bottle of champagne at the five star resort, which overlooks the world renowned Lakes of Killarney.

Management say Ireland’s frontline heroes have been extraordinary in recent months, going above and beyond to keep the country safe, while placing their own health at risk.

They’re asking people to make nominations on their website up until July 10th.