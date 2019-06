Killarney jockey, Oisin Murphy has rides in five of today’s six races on day 2 of Royal Ascot.

He’ll be on board Lambeth Walk in the first, Dashing Willoughby in the second, he doesn’t have a mount in the big race at 3.40 but he’ll be back in the saddle in the fourth with Veracious.

Murphy then has Robin of Navan in the fifth and Illusionist in the last.

Curragh-based Tralee trainer Michael O’Callaghan will saddle Isabeau in the first race at 2.30, the Queen Mary Stakes.