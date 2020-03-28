Five people in Cork court over alleged theft of vehicle in Kerry

Five people are in court in Cork this afternoon, following the theft of a car from a residence in Kerry on Thursday evening.

The Garda Press Office says gardaí in Bandon, Co Cork arrested five people in relation to a burglary and theft of a car, which took place in the Tralee area.

During the course of the burglary at a domestic residence on Thursday evening, a car was taken from the premises, as well as a number of personal items.

Yesterday, gardaí in the Bandon Division detected the stolen vehicle driving in Dunmanway, Co. Cork and stopped the car.

The driver and four passengers, three females and two males, all aged in their twenties, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and offences contrary to the Road Traffic Act.

All five were taken to Bandon Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They have since been charged in relation to this incident and are before Bandon District Court today.