Five people arrested this week in Killarney death probe

Five people have now been arrested by Gardaí as part of their investigation into the unexplained death of a man in Killarney.

The incident happened outside the Gleneagle Hotel on August 29th.

26-year-old Darragh Sheehan, who was from Doneraile in north Cork, was found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel in August.

He was later pronounced dead; the results of a post mortem examination have not been released.

Gardaí have been engaged in a criminal investigation since the incident, including appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward.

Gardaí have made five arrests this week; four men who were detained at Killarney Garda Station on Tuesday and Wednesday have all been released without charge.

Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This morning, a fifth man, aged in his 30’s was arrested.

He is detained currently at Killarney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.