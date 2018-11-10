Five nominations submitted for Fianna Fáil convention ahead of next year’s local elections

Five nominations have been submitted for the Fianna Fáil convention ahead of next year’s local elections.

Sitting councillors Niall Kelleher and John Joe Culloty are nominated alongside Ken O’Sullivan, John O’Shea and Tom Doherty.

No date has yet been set for the convention.





Changes have also been made to the nominations submitted for both the Tralee and Castleisland electoral areas.

Four candidates had been nominated for both the Tralee and Castleisland areas – with three of the four nominations set to contest both areas.

Changes have now been made.

Cllr Norma Foley is now the only person nominated in the Tralee electoral area, while Cllr Tom McEllistrim and Fionnan Fitzgerald are the only two candidates nominated in the Castleisland area.

Cllr John Joe Culloty had also been nominated for the Castleisland area, but is now only nominated for the Killarney electoral area.

Ann McEllistrim had been nominated in the Tralee electoral area but is no longer going forward.

The convention for the Tralee and Castleisland electoral areas will take place on Thursday 15th of November at 8pm in Ballygarry House Hotel and Spa.