All five Kerry seats filled in General Election

All five seats in the Kerry constituency have been filled.

Norma Foley of Fianna Fáil took the final seat on the eighth count last night.

Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin and Independent Danny Healy-Rae were re-elected on the sixth count.

Michael Healy-Rae topped the poll and Pa Daly of Sinn Féin took the second seat.

Norma Foley paid tribute to her late father, Denis Foley, who was a Fianna Fáil TD for North Kerry.

In his acceptance speech last night, Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly said he’ll be an advocate for working people and set out his position on a border poll.

Brendan Griffin of Fine Gael had this message for his children.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae said he’s willing to talk to any group trying to form the new government.

But he says they’ll have to listen to his concerns for Kerry.