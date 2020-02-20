Five Kerry properties bought and 22 in the pipeline through Mortgage to Rent scheme

An Approved Housing Body has bought five properties in Kerry through the Mortgage to Rent scheme, with another 22 purchases in the pipeline.

This scheme helps distressed mortgage holders stay in their own homes.

iCare Housing was one of two operators of this scheme that gave presentations to Kerry County Council members at their monthly meeting; Home for Life was also in attendance.

The Mortgage to Rent scheme is overseen by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and is administered by the Housing Agency.

It helps homeowners in mortgage arrears switch from owning their home to renting it from the local council as social housing tenants.

iCare Housing, an Approved Housing Body, has purchased 130 properties nationwide through the Mortgage to Rent scheme; five of these are in Kerry and house 10 people – two properties with one adult in each; two homes with two adults each, and one property with two adults and two dependents.

iCare Housing say they have another 22 properties in the pipeline in Kerry, which house a total of 77 occupants – six properties with one adult, one with one adult and one dependent, six with two adults, three with two adults and two dependents, four with two adults and three dependents, one with two adults and four dependents, and one property with three adults.

Home for Life, another Mortgage to Rent operator, also gave a presentation to Kerry councillors on the work they do.

Central Bank figures show there are over 600 family home loans in Kerry in arrears for two years or more, while eight Mortgage to Rent cases were completed by Q3 2019.