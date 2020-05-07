Five Irish novels shortlisted for 2020 Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year

Five Irish novels have been shortlisted for the 2020 Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year.

One of the most sought after prizes for Irish authors, the Listowel Writers’ Week competition has a shared prize fund of €17,000, with the overall winner receiving €15,000.

Chairperson of Listowel Writers’ Week, Catherine Moylan says it’s given them hope and excitement to be able to continue with the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year, when this year’s festival is not going ahead.

The five shortlisted novels are: The River Capture by Mary Costello, Leonard & Hungry Paul by Rónán Hession, Night Boat to Tangier by Kevin Barry, Shadowplay by Joseph O’Connor, and Girl by Edna O’Brien.

The winner will be announced on May 27th.