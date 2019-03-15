Five Irish novels shortlisted for 2019 Kerry Group Irish Novel of the year

Five Irish novels have been shortlisted for the 2019 Kerry Group Irish Novel of the year.

It is the biggest literary purse in Ireland and one of the most sought-after prizes for Irish authors, with a shared prize fund of €19,000.

The shortlisted novels are Ladder to the Sky by John Boyne, The Hoarder by Jess Kidd, The Cruelty Men by Emer Martin, Travelling in a Strange Land by David Park and Normal People by Sally Rooney.





The overall winner of the €15,000 prize will be announced at the Opening Ceremony of the 49th Listowel Writers’ Week on May 29th.

The Listowel festival will take place from May 29th to June 2nd.