Five Irish novels shortlisted for 2019 Kerry Group Irish Novel of the year

By
radiokerrynews
-

Five Irish novels have been shortlisted for the 2019 Kerry Group Irish Novel of the year.

It is the biggest literary purse in Ireland and one of the most sought-after prizes for Irish authors, with a shared prize fund of €19,000.

The shortlisted novels are Ladder to the Sky by John Boyne, The Hoarder by Jess Kidd, The Cruelty Men by Emer Martin, Travelling in a Strange Land by David Park and Normal People by Sally Rooney.


The overall winner of the €15,000 prize will be announced at the Opening Ceremony of the 49th Listowel Writers’ Week on May 29th.

The Listowel festival will take place from May 29th to June 2nd.

 

