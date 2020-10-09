Five deaths and 617 new COVID-19 cases confirmed including 36 in Kerry

Five more people have died from COVID-19 in Ireland according to Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There have now been 1,821 deaths related to the disease.

As of midnight Thursday, there were 617 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 40,703.

Thirty-six (36) of these cases are in Kerry; there are 123 in Dublin, 107 in Cork, 42 in Meath, 35 in Galway, with the remaining 274 spread across 21 counties.

The latest data available for Kerry shows the number of cases, as of midnight Wednesday, is 479; this is up 13 on the previous day.