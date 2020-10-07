Five deaths, 611 new COVID-19 cases including 18 in Kerry

Five additional deaths from COVID-19 have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

This brings the death toll in Ireland to 1,816, as of midnight Tuesday.

There have been 611 new confirmed cases, with the total now standing at 39,584.

The latest data available for Kerry shows the number of cases, as of midnight Monday, is 463; this is an increase of 18 on the previous day.

Of the newly notified cases today, 303 are men and 305 are women; 218 cases are in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 60 in Donegal, 35 in Galway, and 31 in Kildare.

The remaining 204 cases are located across the other 21 counties, but no further breakdown is given by NPHET, so it’s not known how many are in Kerry.

Half of the new cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 83 cases have been identified as community transmission.