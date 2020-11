There’s been a further 5 Covid-19 deaths in Ireland, while 322 new cases have been confirmed.

Figures released this evening show the national 14 day incidence rate is now estimated to be 228 per 100 thousand.

An additional seven new cases have been reported in Kerry.

The official number of COVID-19 cases in the county rose by 14 to reflect yesterday’s increase, which brings the number to 1,092 since the start of the pandemic, with today’s cases to be added tomorrow.