There are currently five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK.

This is down one from the day before.

That’s according to the latest data from the HSE, which collected data on the number of cases at hospitals around the country at 8pm yesterday (Friday).

There were three suspected cases of COVID-19 in the hospital last evening, while one patient was in the hospital’s critical care unit.

In terms of vacant beds, there were 19 general beds available yesterday morning, along with seven critical care beds.