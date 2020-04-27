There are five confirmed cases of coronavirus in University Hospital Kerry, according to the latest figures.

The data was released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update.

The information is correct as of 8pm last night (Sunday).

There are currently 277 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry.

The latest data for University Hospital Kerry shows there are five confirmed cases in the hospital.

There are two suspected cases of coronavirus at the Tralee-based hospital.

In terms of vacant beds, the figures relating to last night, show there are 12 general beds vacant at UHK; that’s down from 26 according to figures released on Saturday.

The most recent figures also show there are six critical care beds vacant at UHK.

Based on these figures, there’s also one confirmed cases of coronavirus in UHK’s critical care unit.