Five more cases of COVID-19 in Kerry

17 more people have died in the Republic of Ireland after contracting Covid-19.

The death toll now stands at 137 – with over 4,600 testing positive.

The latest analysis available – up to midnight Thursday – shows there are five new cases in Kerry, with the total number in the county now standing at 84.

Of the latest deaths, 15 were reported in the east of the country, with one each in the west and the south, including four women and 13 men.

As of lunchtime today, 331 new cases were diagnosed, meaning in the Republic there are 4,604 people with the disease.

158 cases have been admitted to Intensive Care Units, while the total number of people being brought to hospital due to coronavirus standing at 1,118.

Over 1,084 of the positive tests are healthcare workers, more than a quarter of the total.

Dublin has the highest number of cases with 2,251 – followed by Cork with 304.