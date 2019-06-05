All five candidates elected in the Ireland South constituency

The Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan has been elected to the European Parliament for the Ireland South constituency, taking the fourth seat.

Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune has been re-elected as an MEP, taking the fifth seat, the so called ‘storage seat’.

She will have to wait for Britain to leave the EU before she can take her seat.





Earlier the distribution of Liadh Ni Riada’s votes saw Independents4Change candidate Mick Wallace elected.

Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly and Fianna Fail’s Billy Kelleher took the first two seats in the constituency.