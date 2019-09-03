Five bull calves born in Currow in rare one-in-eleven-million event

By
radiokerrynews
-

Five bull calves were born in Currow in a rare event - the chances of such an occurrence are just one-in-eleven-million. Pictured with the 4 surviving calves are Padraigh Brosnan, Paddy Howard, Denny McSweeney, Patrick and Marguerite Howard.

Five bull calves were born in Currow in a rare event last weekend – the chances of such an occurrence are just one-in-eleven-million.

The calves were born on Patrick Howard’s farm in Bawnagleanna, Currow on Saturday however, one died at birth.

The surviving four calves are healthy and are attracting plenty of attention from neighbours, who are calling in their droves to see the new additions.

Mr Howard says twins have been born on his farm previously, but he never expected quintuplets.

He told Kerry Today’s Jerry O’Sullivan the calves will be christened with very special names:



Pictured with the four surviving calves are Marguerite, Paddy and Patrick Howard.
Paddy Howard with the 4 surviving calves.
Marguerite, Paddy and Patrick Howard with Jer O’Connor with four of the surviving calves.

