Five bull calves born in Currow in rare one-in-eleven-million event

Five bull calves were born in Currow in a rare event last weekend – the chances of such an occurrence are just one-in-eleven-million.

The calves were born on Patrick Howard’s farm in Bawnagleanna, Currow on Saturday however, one died at birth.

The surviving four calves are healthy and are attracting plenty of attention from neighbours, who are calling in their droves to see the new additions.

Mr Howard says twins have been born on his farm previously, but he never expected quintuplets.

He told Kerry Today’s Jerry O’Sullivan the calves will be christened with very special names: