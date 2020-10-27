Five additional COVID-19 related deaths and further 720 cases confirmed this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of five additional deaths related to COVID-19 this evening.

There have now been a total of 1,890 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, October 26th, the HPSC has been notified of 720 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 21 in Kerry.

There is now a total of 58,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland; validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 20 confirmed cases.

The latest county-by-county breakdown, which is valid up to midnight on Sunday, October 25th, shows the number of cases in Kerry now stands at 994.

Of the cases notified today:

348 are men / 371 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

228 in Dublin, 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath, 27 in Limerick and the remaining 257 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today, 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)