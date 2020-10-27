    Five additional COVID-19 related deaths and further 720 cases confirmed this evening

    
    
    
    Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of five additional deaths related to COVID-19 this evening.

    There have now been a total of 1,890 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

    As of midnight Monday, October 26th, the HPSC has been notified of 720 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 21 in Kerry.

    There is now a total of 58,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland; validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 20 confirmed cases.

    The latest county-by-county breakdown, which is valid up to midnight on Sunday, October 25th, shows the number of cases in Kerry now stands at 994.

    Of the cases notified today:

    • 348 are men / 371 are women
    • 65% are under 45 years of age
    • The median age is 32 years old
    • 228 in Dublin, 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath, 27 in Limerick and the remaining 257 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

    As of 2pm today, 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU.

    Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

    CountyToday’s cases

    (to midnight 26OCT2020)

    		14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population

    (13OCT2020 to 26OCT2020)

    		New Cases during last 14 days

    (13OCT2020 to 26OCT2020)

    IRELAND720307.614,648
    Cavan18962.2733
    Meath31662.91,293
    Sligo6439.5288
    Westmeath13438.2389
    Galway47385.6995
    Monaghan13364.9224
    Cork130336.51,827
    Donegal7319.1508
    Louth17311.1401
    Carlow11309.1176
    Limerick27301.2587
    Kildare22299.8667
    Longford6291.1119
    Kerry21280.3414
    Wexford13269.2403
    Mayo23265.1346
    Roscommon<5264.9171
    Dublin228260.03,503
    Laois11251.5213
    Clare13250.8298
    Waterford20226.4263
    Offaly13223.2174
    Leitrim<5206.066
    Kilkenny12175.3174
    Wicklow9142.5203
    Tipperary6133.5213

     

