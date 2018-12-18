Fishing on north Kerry river impacted by lack of salmon stocks

Salmon fishing on a north Kerry river is to be curtailed and, in some cases, stopped entirely due to a lack of stocks.

Draft net fishing licences will not be issued for the Cashen next year as Inland Fisheries Ireland says the Feale is not reaching conservation limits.

As the number of spawning salmon required to sustain the river isn’t high enough a catch and release policy will be in force for anglers.





The regulation comes into effect on January 1st; a period of public consultation closed on December 13th.

Michael Beasley’s family has been draft net fishing for generations and says they weren’t notified of the change.

He also doesn’t accept data from fish counters on the river: