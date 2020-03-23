Fishing minister calls on minister to intervene in Dingle blockade

A fishing organisation has called on the marine minister to intervene in a blockade at Dingle Harbour.

Around 40 fishermen and other protestors have gathered to block French and Spanish boats docking at the pier.

The South and West Fish Producers’ Organisation, which is not involved in the blockade, has called on Minister Michael Creed and his department to mediate in the matter.

Protestors claim they’re taking the action because they say in recent times foreign crew and boat owners have not obeyed social distancing guidelines and have allegedly acted irresponsibly when coming ashore in Dingle.

They say their action is motivated by health concerns in the light of the current pandemic.

Robert Brosnan, who ran for Sinn Féin as a local election candidate last year, says the French and Spanish boats shouldn’t land despite their having the right under EU law.

CEO Patrick Murphy says his organisation had raised fishermen’s concerns with the minister and claims that inaction has led to the worst possible reaction.

Mr Murphy says instead of Europeans working together, fear has overtaken compassion, and conflict is the result – he says sadly, communities decided to act in the belief that they are doing right by their old and sick.