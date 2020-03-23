Fishermen block Spanish and French boats docking at Dingle pier

Over 25 fishermen in Dingle have gathered to block Spanish and French boats docking at the pier.

The local fishermen are voicing their concern over the possible threat posed by the boats and crew in relation to the spread of coronavirus.

Currently, as of lunchtime, three fishing boats (two Spanish and one French) are waiting for high tide to dock.

The local fishermen claim the boat owners and crew are acting irresponsibly and not obeying social distancing guidelines.

It’s claimed that, in recent weeks, crew from boats docking in Dingle have continued about the area and have not conformed to practices advised by the government.

Additionally, it’s claimed the crews of these boats are not abiding by international maritime law, most notably by not producing certification which shows their compliance with vaccinations.

The Harbour Master, the HSE and local gardai have been notified, however, it’s understood the latter has no power to stop boats docking.

The protesters say they will allow fuel trucks to pass through the blockade and refill the boats, if required.