Fisherman Warns of Illegal Seal Culls – January 6th, 2020

Michael Hennessy, an inshore fisherman from the Conor Pass explains why he disagrees with the view of Brendan Price from the Irish Seal Sanctuary that seals are not responsible for the decline of and damage to fish stocks. Mr Price said on Kerry Today last week that he believes seals are being scapegoated and criticised fishermen’s calls for a cull. Fisherman Michael Hennessy gave his response.

