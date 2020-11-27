Fisheries management plan needed to protect Kerry fishermen

A fisheries management plan needs to be developed to protect the lives and livelihood of Kerry fishermen.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald.

He says fishermen are currently putting their lives at risk, as their boats must travel out further due to the damage being caused by seals.

Councillor Breandán Fitzgerald wants this fisheries management plan created with the input of local fishermen.

At the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, he called on the council to ask the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, who have responsibility for our fisheries, to create this plan for the South West region.

Councillor Fitzgerald says it’s an emotive issue, adding the department has to step in.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says boats now have to travel out further than the Blasket Islands to earn a living, due to the damage caused by seals.

He claims this is putting their lives at risk particularly as the weather gets worse.

Councillor Breandán Fitzgerald says he isn’t calling for a cull, but says a management plan needs to be created.