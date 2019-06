It takes first-time buyers in Kerry just over 3 years to save enough money for a house deposit.

Figures compiled by EY-DKM Economic Advisory show it takes people in Kerry 3.1 years to save the 10% down payment which is required for a deposit.

That compares to buyers in Wicklow, Kildare and Meath who would have to save for 15 years for the required deposit, according to the figures.

The shortest saving time is in Leitrim, where it would take just over a year there.