The first step in the process to ratify an EU-South America trade deal takes place today.

Farmers claim the Mercosur agreement could cost the Irish beef sector 750 million euro a year.

The EU negotiated the deal with four South American countries, but it now has to be ratified by MEPs.

Ireland South MEP and Kilcummin native Sean Kelly is a member of the EU’s international trade committee, which is being finalised today.

He says the coming months will be crucial.