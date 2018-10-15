First site visit to AHAR by new trustees appointed at the request of Charities Regulator

One of the trustees appointed to the board of the Kerry charity AHAR at the request of the Charities Regulator is to visit the charity in the coming days.

Four trustees were appointed last week following serious concerns about poor governance at the charity, Animal Heaven Animal Rescue.

They will replace four outgoing trustees on the board of the Castleisland-based organisation.





David Hall, former CEO of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, is one of the new trustees. He says the trustees just want to help AHAR.

Suzanne Gibbons manager of AHAR has welcomed the appointment of the trustees.

In a statement, Ms Gibbons stressed that this was not a take-over.

She said the newly appointed professionals have much experience to bring to the table and the staff at AHAR are very excited.