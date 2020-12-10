First president of Munster Technological University announced

Professor Maggie Cusack is to be appointed the first president of the Munster Technological University (MTU).

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris made the announcement which has been welcomed by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley.

The Institute of Technology Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology were designated as a technological university earlier this year.

The MTU will be officially established on January 1st and will be Ireland’s newest technological university.

Professor Maggie Cusack has a long established career in academic leadership and research; she is currently the Dean of Faculty of Natural Sciences, Professor of Biomineralisation at the University of Stirling.

Professor Cusack says she is thrilled to be appointed to the position, adding in January the culmination of many years of planning, preparation and hard work will come together as the MTU comes into existence.

Chair of IT Tralee’s Governing Body, Lionel Alexander says Professor Cusack will provide excellent leadership to the MTU.