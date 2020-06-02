First online meeting of Kerry Aphasia Café tomorrow

The first online meeting of the Kerry Aphasia Café will take place tomorrow.

The support group was established for those with aphasia, which is an acquired communication disorder that causes difficulty speaking as well as understanding language.

It was set up recently by speech and language therapists with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare to enable people to communicate in a safe and supported manner.

The meeting will take place tomorrow at 10.30am.

To take part or for further information contact 087 116 3983.